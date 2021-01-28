Sanjana Sanghi Bags Woman Debutant Performer Of The Year!

Actress Sanjana Sanghi who has won millions of hearts with her performance in Dil Bechara has bagged the Woman Debutant Performer Of The Year for the film at the Times Power Women Award.

The actress took to social media to share the news with a heartfelt message. Sanjana shared, "A dream I hadn't ever even been able to dare to dream. THANK YOU @timesofindia for bestowing me with the incredible honor of the Times Power Woman Debutant Performer 2020."

She further wrote, "As I jumped into my first ever gown, and walked up that stage, years and years of hope, sacrifice, challenges, hardship, hustle, hard work and passion flashed in front of my eyes, and it felt like both like a culmination yet just the start."

She concluded by saying, "If I had the choice; I'd tell little me to dream on a little more, and not be afraid to. All of you - like it is for every accolade, this is first yours, and then mine. You all make it all worth it.🤎 Here's to dedicating a lifetime to entertaining you all through many many more characters. It's such a privilege. 🙏"

Sanjana will next be seen in OM: The Battle Within, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

