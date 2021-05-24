Sanjana Sanghi Calls Her Love Life Sad; Says She Is Always Open To Love And Companionship

Sanjana Sanghi who made her Bollywood debut as a leading lady with Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara last year, opened up about her relationship status in a recent radio interview. The actress called her love life 'sad' but added that she isn't averse to the idea of a relationship.

During an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, when Sanjana was quizzed about her personal life, the actress said, "Sanjana ki love life bohot hi sad situation mein hai. Nahi, sadly (My love life is in a very sad situation right now. No, sadly).Of course, always open to love and companionship."

Further, on being asked about her 'type' of men when it comes to relationships, Sanjana revealed that she used to get attracted to football players during her school days and nerds when she was in college.

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi On Havoc Wreaked By COVID-19 In India: We Are Going Through Silent Mental Health Crisis

"Mera type change hote rehta hai (My type keeps changing) is what I have realised. There has been no type. In school, I used to get attracted to the football players. You know, the studs who would be the captain of the football team. In college, I used to get attracted to the nerds. Now, let's see what happens," Sanjana told Siddharth Kanan.

Now, that's quite an honest confession, we must say!

Speaking about work, Sanjana is currently awaiting to resume shooting for her upcoming film, Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time.

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi Says She Never Sacrificed Her Studies During The Shoot Of Rockstar!

The actress had earlier opened up about exploring the action genre with this flick and said, "After exploring many scripts and possibilities for a while, Om felt just right since it was the spectrum jump I was looking for in terms of throwing myself into an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner being executed in a never-seen-before way that is going to present me with new and exciting challenges."