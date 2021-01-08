Sanjana Sanghi Looks Up To Ranbir Kapoor; Says 'He Defines What An Artiste Is'

Sanjana Sanghi Calls Ranbir Kapoor A Perfect Artiste

"He is the first actor I worked with. I look up to him as I have learned so much from him. To me, he, in a way, defines what an artiste is. The biased person in me loves his character Jordan in Rockstar. I have seen the magic unfolding in front of my eyes. It was a mystical experience to see him transform into this character," Sanjana was quoted as saying.

Sanjana Sanghi Is A Huge Fan Of Anushka Sharma

The actress told ETimes, "One of the actresses who I have closely followed is Anushka Sharma. I have always looked up to her. She does what she thinks is right for her, even in the way she handles her production company. She is inspiring in a big way. I am from Delhi and I know what it is to play a Dilliwali. Anushka captured those nuances well in the film, Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). Not once did I feel that she is not from Delhi and that she has spent most of her growing up years in Bengaluru. After that film, I keep track of everything she did."

Sanjana Sanghi's Upcoming Projects

After Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi's second Bollywood film as the female lead is Aditya Roy Kapur's Om: The Battle Within in which she will be pulling off some jaw-dropping action sequences. The actress also recently collaborated with singer Guru Randhawa for a music video.