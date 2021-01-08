Sanjana Sanghi Looks Up To Ranbir Kapoor; Says 'He Defines What An Artiste Is'
Before making her debut as a leading lady in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi made brief appearances in films like Rockstar and Hindi Medium. However, with Dil Bechara, the actress made people take notice of her as she won rave reviews for her performance in the film.
Recently, while speaking with ETimes, Sanjana Sanghi talked about the actors who inspire her the most. The actress said that she is an interview junkie and loves watching them, thinking about how and why someone must have said something
Sanjana Sanghi Calls Ranbir Kapoor A Perfect Artiste
"He is the first actor I worked with. I look up to him as I have learned so much from him. To me, he, in a way, defines what an artiste is. The biased person in me loves his character Jordan in Rockstar. I have seen the magic unfolding in front of my eyes. It was a mystical experience to see him transform into this character," Sanjana was quoted as saying.
Sanjana Sanghi Is A Huge Fan Of Anushka Sharma
The actress told ETimes, "One of the actresses who I have closely followed is Anushka Sharma. I have always looked up to her. She does what she thinks is right for her, even in the way she handles her production company. She is inspiring in a big way. I am from Delhi and I know what it is to play a Dilliwali. Anushka captured those nuances well in the film, Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). Not once did I feel that she is not from Delhi and that she has spent most of her growing up years in Bengaluru. After that film, I keep track of everything she did."
Sanjana Sanghi's Upcoming Projects
After Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi's second Bollywood film as the female lead is Aditya Roy Kapur's Om: The Battle Within in which she will be pulling off some jaw-dropping action sequences. The actress also recently collaborated with singer Guru Randhawa for a music video.
