Sanjana Sanghi On Havoc Wreaked By COVID-19 In India: We Are Going Through Silent Mental Health Crisis

The current condition of India due to the emergence of second wave of COVID-19 is anything but under control. Every day, people are testing positive for the deadly virus in large numbers and things are getting messier. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Sanjana Sanghi spoke about the havoc wreaked by COVID-19 in India and said that everyone is going through silent mental health crisis.

The Dil Bechara actress said that as a community, we have to come together. We need to widen the areas as well. There is so much effort and amplification into raising funds and getting materials across. She further added that she felt she would be very happy doing that, which she has been, but still there were some gaping holes.

Sanjana was speaking about the lack of emphasis on mental health.

She said, "We are going through a silent mental health crisis. We don't have the bandwidth to address it, we are all experiencing so much pain and grief ourselves. Grief is not an emotion you are supposed to experience frequently. It is an emotion you deal with very rarely in your life. I have studied psychology in school, and wanted to do my bit to actually get tangible support from psychologists for people. The moment we announced it, our slots got booked instantly. It has been overwhelming. One is trying to amp up the services as well now."

Sanjana revealed that she has also lost people in her immediate family and friends circle in the last week, but she is trying to sail through all the negativity strongly.

In the same interview, Sanjana also mentioned that she has already received the first jab of vaccination for COVID-19 and urged others to do the same.