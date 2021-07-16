Sanjana Sanghi’s Humans Of Bombay Post About Helping Her Staff Gets Taken Down After Backlash

Dil Bechara fame Sanjana Sanghi received backlash for using her staff to boost her image. The actress’ story had been featured on Humans of Bombay, a social media handle that has gained a lot of attention for sharing inspiring stories of people from different walks of life.

Sanjana's post on the page drew severe criticism as she called her staff 'help' and spoke about how she has been helping them through the COVID-19 pandemic. The post also detailed the importance of her 'selfless caregivers Durga bhaiya, Vimal and Suman didi' and her efforts to vaccinate her staff.

Sanjana Sanghi Calls Her Love Life Sad; Says She Is Always Open To Love And Companionship

Just hours after the post went live on their social media platforms, many netizens including Instagram handle Diet Sabya called out the actress as her post ended up using her three domestic workers as props to improve her own image. Diet Sabya, the sharp-tongued anonymous handle dedicated to exposing more than just fashion faux pas, shared screenshots of the post and wrote that it reeked of 'privilege and self-importance'.

Sanjana Sanghi On Havoc Wreaked By COVID-19 In India: We Are Going Through Silent Mental Health Crisis

Diet Sabya wrote, “’Help’ suggests that they are doing charity/pro-bono work out of the kindness of their heart.’Workers’ suggests that they are getting paid for their service. They deserve all rights that any employee would get.”

Many other users on Instagram also reacted by saying, “This post reeked of privilege and self-importance through and through.” Some also felt that Sanjana’s domestic workers didn’t get anything out of their faces being shown all over the internet, whereas Sanjana got more praise and apparently got paid for telling the story too.” Take a look!