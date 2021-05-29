Sanjana Sanghi: It Is Our Responsibility To Get Back To Work Only When It Is Absolutely Safe

Actress Sanjana Sanghi who made her Bollywood debut with Dil Bechara opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, believes that actors should get back to work only if it is absolutely safe. The young lady said that the second wave of COVID-19 has taught us that work is not the top priority, but safety and health.

While speaking to media agency, Sanjana said, "Creatively, to zone in has been a challenge. Reading a script while I am pivoting programmes and trying to get oxygen concentrators to a tribal area has been a challenge that I haven't experienced before. So, the focus has been shifty for sure."

She further added that the last lockdown taught her a lot, and that was the first time that she and her colleagues from the industry experienced what it's like to be locked inside homes all the time.

"That was tougher. The second wave came out of the blue to a degree that somehow the work aspect of it has not been the predominant thought. All my actor friends are focusing on making sure that family is safe, they are safe and it's one of those times when you know you will get back up when time is right. Taking on anxiety on that is no benefit because it's our responsibility to get back to work only when it's absolutely safe," asserted Sanjana.

On a related note, did you know, recently, Sanjana started a mental health campaign titled Here To Hear? The 24-year-old teamed up with Save The Children and worked in the remote parts of India with the mission 'Protect A Million'.

Speaking about her campaign, Sanjana said that when the second wave hit, it felt completely natural to pivot into figuring out how to extend and contribute. Luckily, she saw that everyone was coming together and doing incredible work.

"Hear To Hear was to fill this gap. I felt that amidst all this, we were being able to help with supplies, but the emotional aspect will be devastating in the long term. With this programme, we have been able to achieve that," said Sanjana.