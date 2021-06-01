Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis On Her Birth Anniversary; Says 'There's Nobody Else Like You'

Parents
meant
the
world
for
actor
Sanjay
Dutt
and
that's
no
secret.
On
his
mother's
birth
anniversary
today
(June
1,
2021),
the
actor
took
to
his
social
media
yet
again
to
express
his
truest
feelings
for
her.
Sanjay
posted
an
old
picture
of
his
late
mother
Nargis
Dutt,
with
her
three
kids
that
had
the
actor
himself
with
his
two
siblings
Priya
Dutt
and
Namrata
Dutt.
The
second
picture
had
both
his
parents
Sunil
Dutt
and
Nargis
Dutt
in
one
frame.
He
captioned
it,
"There's
nobody
else
like
you.
Happy
Birthday
Maa❤️."
Both
the
actor's
parents
have
played
a
huge
role
in
shaping
his
life.
Sanjay
Dutt
fondly
remembers
both
of
them
and
even
today,
in
their
absence
lives
every
day
remembering
them.
Reminiscing
old
times
with
these
black
and
white
pictures,
we
are
reminded
too
of
the
great
personality
Nargis
ji
was.