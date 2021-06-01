    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis On Her Birth Anniversary; Says 'There's Nobody Else Like You'

      By
      |

      Parents meant the world for actor Sanjay Dutt and that's no secret. On his mother's birth anniversary today (June 1, 2021), the actor took to his social media yet again to express his truest feelings for her.

      sanjay

      Sanjay posted an old picture of his late mother Nargis Dutt, with her three kids that had the actor himself with his two siblings Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. The second picture had both his parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt in one frame. He captioned it, "There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa❤️."

      Vivek Oberoi Recalls How He Took Sanjay Dutt's Help To Impress Girls In His School Days; 'I Became Mini Star'Vivek Oberoi Recalls How He Took Sanjay Dutt's Help To Impress Girls In His School Days; 'I Became Mini Star'

      Have a look at his post.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

      Both the actor's parents have played a huge role in shaping his life. Sanjay Dutt fondly remembers both of them and even today, in their absence lives every day remembering them. Reminiscing old times with these black and white pictures, we are reminded too of the great personality Nargis ji was.

      Sanjay Dutt Pays Tribute To Dad Sunil Dutt On His Death Anniversary With An Emotional NoteSanjay Dutt Pays Tribute To Dad Sunil Dutt On His Death Anniversary With An Emotional Note

      Talking about Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in Yash's KGF Chapter 2, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera and Akshay Kumar's Prithivraj.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 12:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 1, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X