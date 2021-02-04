Sanjay Dutt's Close Friend Opens Up About Actor's Battle With Cancer; Says 'There's So Much To Learn From Him'

In October last year, Sanjay Dutt who was diagnosed with lung cancer, had taken to his social media handle to announce that he is cancer free. The actor's close friend and producer Rahul Mittra in a recent interaction with ETimes, opened up about Dutt's battle with the Big C.

Rahul who worked with Sanjay Dutt on films like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Torbaaz told the tabloid, "I think August 11 was the first time that the media reported that Sanjay has stage 4 lung cancer. I had requested the media to refrain from speculation as certain tests were still going on. We all knew there was a problem but I wanted him to first give a statement and then the media could have written about it- but anyway."

Talking about Dutt's strong will power to defeat cancer, Mittra continued, "But Sanju did not linger and waste time. He immediately got down to taking all the possible steps to cure himself. It was being said and discussed that he might go abroad for treatment but India has such good doctors and he decided to not fly out. He accepted his problem and mind you, it takes a lot of courage to do that. Some people in his place might not have been able to take it and got shaken up mentally. But this is Sanjay Dutt we are talking about. The world knows this man's journey which has had so many problems and yet he has borne and faced them. Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju was a stark depiction of that."

Rahul told the tabloid that he cried uncontrollably when he heard Sanju's voice on the phone after his cancer diagnosis.

"I still cannot forget the first time I spoke to him after it was confirmed that he had the Big C. I broke down on the phone and told him to promise me that he would come out of it.And he promised. He told me that I should take care of myself as friends have to be strong. It was so reassuring," he told the leading daily.

He further added, "Sanju is a rock. He was determined to defeat cancer. Hats off to his will-power. You also need wisdom to take stock of things if you are in a crisis and Sanju has that."

Rahul said that he missed his meeting with Dutt a few days back when the latter was shooting at Yash Raj Studios. He was quoted as saying, "I had to fly back to Delhi and his shoot had got a bit extended, that day. We were supposed to have lunch together. I cannot wait to meet him next which will now happen about 15 days later. I have had 2 films with Sanju in the last 4 years (Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Torbaaz), there's so much to learn from him, he's a fighter, he's a survivor, he's a winner."

Further, Mittra revealed that Sanjay Dutt's latest MRI and PET scan says he is cancer free. Now, that's a sigh of relief for all his fans!

Last year, after recovering from cancer, the Khalnayak actor had penned a heartfelt note that read, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can--the health and well-being of our family."

With regards to work, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera and Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj.

