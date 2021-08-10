Sanjay Dutt Shares Throwback Pic With Daughter Trishala On Her Birthday, Calls Her A 'Wonderful Gift'

Sanjay Dutt has dedicated an emotional post with special birthday wishes for his daughter Trishala. The actor shared a childhood photo with hers, calling her a 'wonderful gift'. While the two have seemed distant over the years, the actor added that distance cannot hindrance in their relationship.

The adorable picture shows, Sanjay Dutt, holding a very young Trishala in his arms. In the caption, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl!"

Recently Trishala and stepmother Maanayata have been leaving adorable comments of each other's posts. Sanjay Dutt's daughter has been vacationing in Hawaii, since the beginning of August 2021.

She has been sharing photos on her IG account, one of which she captioned as, "Ahoy, Matey!" Her stepmom, Maanayata Dutt took to the comments section to drop a few red heart emojis. Earlier this week, Trishala also dropped a love-filled comment, of several heart-eye emoticons, as Maanayata shared a Monday motivation post with a new workout clip on her Instagram account. Take a look:

Trishala who prefers to stay clear of the limelight, is a psychotherapist and often uses her social media to raise awareness about various issues. She reportedly did not wish to follow in her parents' footsteps and become an actor.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release of KGF Chapter 2 with Yash, Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, Toolsidas Junior directed by Mridul Mahendra and Bhuj with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha.