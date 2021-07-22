Sanjay Dutt Wishes Wife Maanayata On Her Birthday; 'Tere Bina Mai Kya, Kuch Bhi Nahi'

Sanjay Dutt is the ultimate family man. Recently, he had been spending time with his family in Dubai and his wife would regularly update their fans. Now Sanjay turns the sharer of news as he takes to social media to wish his wife a happy birthday.

Taking to social media, Sanjay Dutt uploaded a series of picture of herself and lovely wife Maanayata and in the background the song, 'Tere Bina mai kya, kuch bhi nahi' played while the lovely photo of couple switched from one cute picture to another.

He also wrote a heartfelt caption to go with the video which read, "You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday Mom!❤️ @maanayata"

Filled with Gratitude for the love and wishes people have showered towards her on her special day Maanayata took to her social media and thanked everyone as she shared, "With age comes gratitude and the knowledge that with every passing year we are privileged, and being grateful becomes a daily ritual that enhances are lives in so many positive ways... #celebratinglife #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod 🙏"

The actress also shared pictures of herself with her kids where the family can be seen celebrating. Maanayata could be seen cutting cakes and hugging her children and the room was wonderfully decorated for her birthday.

Sanjay Dutt has multiple projects in his purse including the likes of Toolsidas Junior, Shamshera and KGF Chapter 2.