Sanjay Kapoor Recalls His First Shot With Madhuri Dixit For Raja; 'Never Felt I Was Working With A Superstar'

Indra Kumar's 1995 romantic drama Raja starring Sanjay Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit completed 26 years on Wednesday (June 2, 2021). To celebrate this milestone, Sanjay took to social media to reminisce his first day on the sets with his co-star Madhuri Dixit.

Sanjay Kapoor On Completing 26 Years In Bollywood: I Am Glad That People Still Want To See And Love Me

The actor said that the 'dhak dhak' girl made him feel so comfortable on the sets that he never felt like he was working with a superstar. Sanjay said that the first shot he gave for this film was for 'Zara Phir Se Kehna' song in Ooty.

The Mission Mangal actor shared a video of that song and captioned it as, "26 years of Raja #timeflies , We started shooting for Raja with this song in Ooty , Zara phir se kehna was the first shot I gave 😍 , I cannot thank Madhuri enough for making me so comfortable on set never felt I was working with a super super super STAR. What a super team we had."

Many of Sanjay's industry friends reacted to his post. While Samir Soni wrote, "Mr handsome kya baat hai," Nakul Mehta commented, "Classic." Wardha Nadiadwala's comment read, "All the songs from this movie r my faves wait putting up my most fav right away Sanjay." On the other hand, Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor dropped a number of clapping hands and red heart emoticons on his post.

Indra Kumar's Raja is still remembered today for its popular songs like 'Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka', 'Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi' and 'Kisi Din Banoongi Main Raja'.

Madhuri Dixit Remembers Yash Chopra As A Progressive Director; Says 'He Always Kept Up With The Times'

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit will be seen sharing screen space once again after a gap of several years in Dharmatic's upcoming Netflix show Finding Anamika. The web series marks the Devdas star's digital debut.

Speaking about the same, the actress had earlier shared, "It's such a pleasure to work with Sanjay again. We keep talking about the wonderful memories of Raja."