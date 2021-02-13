Sanjay Kapoor Shares A Photo From Rajiv Kapoor's Prayer Meet; Says 'You Will Always Be In My Heart'

Sanjay Kapoor recently attended late actor Rajiv Kapoor's prayer meet. Later, the Raja actor took to his Instagram page to share a photo from the prayer meet. In the picture, is seen sitting on a chair with Rajiv's picture frame on the wall behind.

The actor captioned his Instagram post with a heartfelt caption that read, "You will always be in my Heart." Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan dropped a heart emoticon on his post.

Rajiv's prayer meet was attended by celebrities like Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Boney Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and others.

Earlier, Rajiv's sister-in-law and actress Neetu Kapoor had taken to social media to inform fans that the late actor's chautha ceremony wouldn't be held for 'safety reasons' amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Her post read, "Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no Chautha held for the Late Mr Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too."

Rajiv, son of celebrated filmmaker Raj Kapoor and brother of actors Rishi and Randhir Kapoor, passed away on February 9 after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 58. Randhir Kapoor had told a leading daily that his brother passed away at around 1.30 pm due to heart attack.

Rajiv Kapoor is best known for playing Mandakini's love interest in Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

