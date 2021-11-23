Sanjay Khan Apologises To Preity Zinta After He Fails To Recognize Her On A Flight

Veteran actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan recently took to his social media handle to issue a public apology to Bollywood actress Preity Zinta after he failed to recognize her on a flight to Dubai. The Abdullah actor revealed that his daughter Simone introduced him to Preity however, he couldn't recognize her as she didn't mention her last name.

Sanjay tweeted, "Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise that I couldn't recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of your films with your beautiful face. @realpreityzinta."

Have a look at his tweet.

Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise tht I couldn't recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of ur films with ur beautiful face.@realpreityzinta — Sanjay khan (@sanjaykhan01) November 22, 2021

Last month, Preity had posted a picture of herself from inside an aircraft and written, "Life is always about experiences & how one is made to feel. Travelling after a hectic day & night schedule during a pandemic is so stressful with so much extra paperwork, COVID tests etc.."

Meanwhile, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress recently hit the headlines when she and her husband Gene Goodenough announced that they are now proud parents to twins Jai and Gia via surrogacy. As soon as Preity shared the news, congratulatory messages poured in for her and Gene on social media.

Speaking about Sanjay Khan, the veteran actor is known for films like Haqeeqat, Ek Phool Do Maali, Dhund, Nagin amongst others. He also starred in and directed the famous historical TV show The Sword of Tipu Sultan.