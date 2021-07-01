Sanjay Leela Bhansali On Wrapping Up Gangubai Kathiawadi Shoot: Hurdles Are God's Ways Of Making Me Stronger

Last month, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi in Film City in Mumbai. The film had gone on floors in 2019. After a delay in the shoot owing to the pandemic and both Bhansali and Alia contracting COVID-19, the film finally reached its completion on June 26, 2021.

In a tete-a-tete with Spotboye, Bhansali reflected on his two-year journey and said, "We began shooting on 27 December 2019. We had to stop shooting in March 2020 due to Covid. We were supposed to release the film in October 2021. We finally wrapped up shooting last month on June 26."

On being asked if Gangubai Kathiawadi was his most difficult film to shoot till date, the ace filmmaker replied, "I don't know if it was the most difficult. Because each of my films brings its own share of agony."

Bhansali recalled the violent protests against his last release Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat and said, "It was crazy!T hrough all of it, I was more worried about my mother and happy that she was with me. I don't know how I'd have survived without her at my side. She kept saying, 'Mere bete ke saath aisa kyon ho raha hai? Woh itni achchi filmein banata hai'. My mother was my pillar of strength."

Bhansali's work in the last few years has often attracted controversy before its release. However, the Bajirao Mastani believes that hurdles and obstacles are God's ways of making him stronger as a person and a filmmaker.

"Sometimes I feel the hurdles and obstacles are God's ways of making me stronger as a person and filmmaker. Every time my underproduction film was attacked I used my pain and suffering as an impetus to work better. During the havoc that Covid played with the shooting schedules of Gangubai Kathiawadi, I channelized all my anxiety into giving the best possible shape to my vision. I think suffering has always been an incentive for my creativity."

Meanwhile last month, on completion of Gangubai Kathiawadi's shoot, the film's leading lady Alia Bhatt had penned an emotional note in which she talked about how the film was a gigantic life-changing experience for her as she walked out of the set as a different person.

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.