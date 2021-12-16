Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ambitious Project Heeramandi To Be Shot On The Same Sets As Gangubai Kathiawadi

In August this year, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his ambitious project Heeramandi in collaboration with the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The series will celebrate 25 glorious years of SLB's illustrious career and will also mark his debut in the digital sphere. The show will be based on the stories of courtesans in a pre-Independence India in Lahore. Now the latest development suggests that the series will be shot on a lavish scale on the same sets wherein Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Bhansali was shot.

According to a news report in ETimes, 700 workers are toiling relentlessly to prepare the sets for Heeramandi so that the show can go on floors by February 2022. A source also revealed to the publication, "The setting work of Heeramandi is currently going on. We are recreating a pre-independence Lahore. The set should be ready by January and shooting will begin only in February."

Talking about the series, reportedly it will be based on the life of the courtesans who ruled the streets of Lahore in the pre-Independence era. The project's tagline also reads as, 'When Courtesans Were Queens.' It will also give a glimpse of the rich culture prevalent during those times so one can expect some extravagant song and dance sequences in the trademark signature style of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Like his other movies, it will not be a surprise if Heeramandi is created with immense grandeur.

Talking about the cast, according to a news report in News 18, many actresses are in talks to be a part of this magnum opus. Some of the names quoted by the publication were Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Diana Penty and others. The report also added that veteran actress Juhi Chawla will be making a special cameo appearance in the series for which she has already had the talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

After announcing the project, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said in a statement, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."