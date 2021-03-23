Sanjay Leela Bhansali Tests Negative For COVID-19: Report

Earlier this month, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had tested positive for COVID-19 and self quarantined just days after releasing the first teaser trailer of his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now reports have revealed that the filmmaker has tested COVID-19 negative and is looking forwarding to going back to sets.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had tested positive on March 9, 2021, amid the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt. Now that the filmmaker has tested negative for the virus, he is reportedly getting ready to resume the shooting right after completing his 14-day quarantine period.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that the filmmaker believes the quarantine period is mandatory, and added, "It is the best thing to do. Sanjay doesn't want to return until the mandatory quarantine period. He won't even meet his mother until the period of quarantine is over."

A day after testing positive, he had revealed that his mother had tested negative for the virus. "He can see her from the balcony of his office where he's quarantined since their residence is bang opposite and they wave to each other whenever they miss one another," added the source.

Alia Bhatt had also quarantined herself as she had been busy promoting the film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Notably, her live-in boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive at the time. However, the actress tested negative and began work on another project in the meantime.

Notably, Gangubai Kathiawadi will follow Alia who essays the role of a brothel madam. Gangubai was known as one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura. The film is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, and will also shed light on Mumbai during the 1960s.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021.

