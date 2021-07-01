Sanjay Suri Says Raj Kaushal Played A Big Part In His Career & Life; 'He Was Always Bursting With Ideas'

The news of Mandira Bedi's husband and producer Raj Kaushal's sudden demise due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday (June 30, 2021) came as a rude shock to the entertainment industry. He was 49. Actor Sanjay Suri shared a warm bond with Raj and the duo had even collaborated on Suri's 2005 film My Brother...Nikhil which was a same-sex love story.

In a chat with Mid-day, Sanjay Suri reflected on his bond with the late producer and revealed that he had spoken to him just a few days ago. The tabloid quoted him as saying, "When we spoke, he said, 'Bhai, milte hai aur kuch karte hai.' I planned to meet him after returning from my shoot."

Suri remembered Raj as one of the best narrators he had ever met who was always bursting with ideas and inculated a lot of confidence in his actors, adding that it was liberating to work with the late producer.

"Not many know this, but he was one of the best narrators I have ever met. You could give him a boring one-liner, but he would narrate it with such skill that you could visualise it completely. He was always bursting with ideas. He inculcated a lot of confidence in his actors. We were all new, but he gave us complete freedom between 'action' and 'cut'. It was liberating to work with him," Mid-day quoted Suri as saying.

In the same interview, the Bas Ek Pal actor also looked back at his film My Brother...Nikhil which was co-produced by late Raj Kaushal and said that the latter played a big part in his career and his life.

"I called him a yaaron ka yaar. He had magnetic energy to him. In fact, before every take, he would say energy instead of action, and the vibe on the set would be so positive," Suri signed off.

Besides bankrolling My Brother...Nikhil and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Raj Kaushal had also helmed films like Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.