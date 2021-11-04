Sanya Malhotra Gifts Herself A Swanky New House Worth Rs 14.3 Crore; To Be Hrithik Roshan's Neighbour: Report

Sanya Malhotra, currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, has reportedly has bought a swanky new house for herself for a whopping price in one of Mumbai's most affluent places.

As per a report in Money Control, the Dangal actress had to shell out Rs 14.3 crore for the plush property which is situated in the Bayview building on Juhu Versova Link Road in Mumbai. The report stated that the sprawling apartment was sold to Sanya by a certain Samir Bhojwani and the transfer deed was registered on October 14, 2021. One hears that Sanya and her father Sunil Kumar Malhotra paid around Rs 71.5 lakh as stamp duty.

With her new purchase, Sanya will now be neighbours with Hrithik Roshan who bought two houses in the same building last year. As per reports, the Vikram Vedha actor had purchased a palatial space of 38,000 sq ft with a 6,500 sq ft open-to-the-sky terrace for Rs 97.50 crore in the same building block in 2020. His house is spread across 14th, 15th and 16th floor of the building.

This isn't the first time when Sanya has bought a luxurious flat for herself. In 2018 too, she had made a similar purchase for herself.

Back then, she had talked about why she likes to live in Mumbai and said, "This city (Mumbai) became my home. It's safe, it calms me down and it fills me with a strange kind of independence. My family lives in Delhi and they visit often, but in the five years that I have been in Mumbai, this city has given me everything. I used to stay in a one-bedroom apartment before I bought this place and the sole purpose of moving into a bigger house was to have my family come over from Delhi and stay comfortably with me whenever they want to. At first, I was skeptical about it, considering the finances, but my father convinced me that I should invest in my own house rather than renting out a place. I want to spend as much time as I can with my parents and now that I own a bigger space, I can literally steal my mother and keep her with me for months."

Workwise, besides the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Sanya Malhotra will also be seen in the Hindi remake of HIT alongside Rajkummar Rao.