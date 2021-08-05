Sanya Malhotra On Becoming Vegetarian: It All Happened Very Organically

Actress Sanya Malhotra has ditched meat and become a vegetarian for life. In her recent conversation with a leading daily, when Sanya was asked when she decided to turn a vegetarian, she said that she wanted to do it for a very long time. "This year, it all happened very organically. Also, because of the second lockdown amid the pandemic," added Malhotra.

Sanya revealed that when the second lockdown was imposed, she started experimenting in kitchen to embrace a new lifestyle.

The 29-year-old told Hindustan Times, "Since I was alone in Mumbai, it gave me a lot of time to experiment in the kitchen and make good vegetarian and vegan stuff for myself to eat. During all that, I found a lot of substitutes for meat and eggs and dairy that I was used to eating. In fact, now, I'm actually enjoying eating all the substitutes."

Now that Sanya has become a vegetarian, she is adamant to turn into a vegan. However, she is unable to find a substitute for curd, which she loves to eat along with rice.

"I can see a lot of difference (after the decision). I have a lot of energy during the day, and just feel lighter, as opposed to the times when I used to eat non-vegetarian food. Now, I'm hoping that I'll find a substitute for dahi (curd) soon so that I can turn vegan also. Because I love my dahi with my dal chawal," averred the Ludo actress.

With respect to work, she has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming release Love Hostel. She also has the Hindi remake of Telugu film HIT in her kitty, wherein she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao.