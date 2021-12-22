Sanya Malhotra On Completing Five Years In Bollywood: There's A Sense Of Comfort Now

Sanya Malhotra made an impressive debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal in 2016. Within a short span of time, the actress carved a niche for herself by taking up films wherein she won hearts with her good performances. This month, Sanya clocks five years in showbiz. In her recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, the actress reflected upon her film industry.

Speaking about how things have changed for her in the last five years since she debuted with Dangal, Sanya told the leading daily, "The film did exceptionally well. It paved the way for my career. I had a sense of belonging to the film industry right since the beginning but there's a sense of comfort now."

Sanya Malhotra Says Her Last Breakup Was Heart-Wrenching; 'I Took The Time To Process The Situation'

She added, "A lot has happened in these five years. I've had the opportunity to work with some great directors and actors. I feel extremely grateful and quite blessed."

In 2021, Sanya had two releases- Pagglait in which she played a young widow whereas Meenakshi Sundareshwar had her essaying the role of a woman in a long distance marriage. The actress received rave reviews for her performance in Pagglait.

Sanya Malhotra Says It Would Be An Honour To Play Amrita Pritam; 'I Am Hoping To Manifest It'

When asked if the film's success put faith in her own choices, the actress said, "I never lost confidence in myself and I've always believed that I was going the right way. But this film came to me at the right time. I was given a lot of freedom to play my part. I learnt a lot about myself throughout the process of filming."

On the other hand, her second film Meenakshi Sundareshwar received a mixed response as a few believed that it featured a skewed representation of Tamilians. Reacting to it, she said, "I was prepared for it. I think people began judging the film right from the very beginning without even watching it. And at one point, I had to convince myself that the reaction I'm going to get isn't in my control."

She further added, "We began shooting for it right after the first lockdown when I was dying to be on a set. I loved travelling to Karaikudi (Tamil Nadu) to shoot the film. The memories are still vivid in my mind. I choose to focus on the love we got after the first song was released."

Speaking about Sanya's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Rajkummar Rao's HIT: The First Case and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.