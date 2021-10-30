Sanya Malhotra On Meenakshi Sundareshwar: Could Relate To The Film Since I Was In A Long Distance Relationship

Sanya Malhotra is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Meenakshi Sundareshwar in which she is paired opposite Abhimanyu Dassani. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, the actress revealed why the film's theme resonated with her.

The Dangal actress told Mid-day, "I believe people will connect to the aspect of a long-distance [marriage]. Since I was in a long-distance relationship, I could relate to the film."

Throwing light on the characters played by her and Abhimanyu in the film, Sanya said, "There's an interesting juxtaposition between Sundar and Meenakshi - he is shy and calm whereas she is confident and outgoing."

The actress said that it was fascinating to play a character which is in stark contrast to her off-screen personality.

"I am an introvert, and take my own sweet time to open up to people. Meenakshi didn't need time to warm up to Sundar; in their first meeting itself, she was sure that she would marry him. I fell in love with my character from the very beginning," Sanya signed off.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar marks the directorial debut of Vivek Soni and revolves around two newlweds who are forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect and how they face hassles, hiccups and hilarity which arise from their long distance marriage. The film is slated to release on November 5 on Netflix.

Besides Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Sanya's upcoming projects are Love Hostel and the Hindi remake of HIT. She is also reportedly a part of Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's film.