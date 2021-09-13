Sanya Malhotra On Wanting To Do A Commercial Film: I've Grown Up Watching These Potboilers

Sanya Malhotra has been enticing the audiences with her impressive performances and choice of scripts over the past few years. While the actress has carved a niche for herself in the industry, she has also expressed her wish to do a typical commercial Hindi film. Furthermore, Sanya also spoke about her unique choice of scripts.

Talking to ETimes about the same, Sanya Malhotra said, "Oh yes! I've grown up watching these potboilers. But, I think the focus has now shifted towards content-driven films and there's not much Naach-Gaana happening these days. Or maybe there is, and I am wrong. I hope I get something like that very soon."

While speaking on choosing her films, Sanya Malhotra revealed that she follows her instinct. The Badhaai Ho actress said, "The strength comes as much from within as the people I work with. With every film, I am growing as a person and as an artist. I feel fortunate to have worked with people, who have pushed me and made me believe in myself. It's important to surround yourself with people who motivate you at the right time and criticise you as well. When deciding on a project, I follow my instinct. Script Sunte Ya Padhte hi there is an instant yes or a no. Of course, other factors such as the director, co-actors, and the production house also come into play."

In recent times Sanya Malhotra has garnered a positive reaction from the masses with movies like Pagglait and Ludo. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the Shakuntala Devi actress had also spoken about not mixing her personal and professional life. She had said, "It was during the first lockdown when I realised that I need to have some good healthy boundaries with my work, which I didn't have before. Also, mentally my work is my work, not my personal life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya Malhotra will soon be seen in director Atlee's next starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Priyamani in the lead roles. The actress will also be seen in the movie Love Hostel. It will also be starring Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey.