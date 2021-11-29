Sanya Malhotra Says Her Last Breakup Was Heart-Wrenching; 'I Took The Time To Process The Situation'

Sanya Malhotra who generally keeps her personal life low-key, has opened up about her last breakup in her latest interview with Brides Today magazine. The Dangal star revealed that her four-year-long relationship ended just before the lockdown and it was heart-wrenching for her. Sanya further revealed that she is currently single and has shifted her focus to herself.

Sanya was quoted as saying, "I've been single for a while now, and my focus has shifted to 'me, myself, and I'. I've been working on my mental health and taking care of myself. I'm truly glad that I got this time to work on myself and get to know myself better, because when you're with someone, one's attention gets divided. I'm 29, single, and I think I know myself pretty well."

Spilling the beans about her painful breakup, the Ludo actress shared, "I think break-ups are hard for everyone. That is what pushed me to really work on myself. My last break-up was heart-wrenching for me: a four-year-long, long-distance relationship that began when I lived in Delhi. Right after we ended things, the lockdown was imposed and I was alone in Mumbai. But I took the time to process the situation and understand why things didn't work out. I also understood that I needed to work on myself.2020 was a good year for me, the year of healing."

Emphasizing on how communication is the key to any relationship, she continued, "The value of communication, especially when you're in a long-distance relationship. Whenever my former partner and I got to spend time together, we were always trying to have a good time. But now I realise that it was equally important to address the issues that came up along the way."

On being asked what's the biggest myth about love, Sanya answered, "That self love isn't as important. Especially in Bollywood, where you'll see one person running after another person for love, but it actually resides inside you."

With regards to work, Sanya Malhotra was last seen in the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar alongside Abhimanyu Dassani. Her upcoming project is Rajkummar Rao's HIT: The First Case.