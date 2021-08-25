sanya-malhotra-says-she-will-never-lose-herself-in-the-glitzy-world-of-bollywood

With things coming back to normalcy in the film industry, actress Sanya Malhotra is pretty sure that she will step forward while maintaining a right balance between her personal and professional life.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Sanya said, "It was during the first lockdown when I realised that I need to have some good healthy boundaries with my work, which I didn't have before. Also, mentally my work is my work, not my personal life."

The Dangal actress further added that it happens quite often that actors mix their work and their personal life. "But that doesn't work for me at all. When it comes to having a fear of losing myself, I don't have that fear just because I have a very strong boundary when it comes to work and my personal life," added Sanya.

Sanya who was has done handful of films since her Bollywood debut, said that she will never lose herself in the glitzy world of Bollywood. "That'll never ever happen. My work is my work and personally I'm very different," asserted the 29-year-old.

She further credited her friends and family members for being her anchor.

When asked how she dealt with the second wave of COVID-19, Sanya revealed that it was emotionally heavy for her and her family, because they were not staying together.

"I was in Mumbai, and my family was in Delhi, we were going through a very rough time. The one lesson that I've learned, personally, is to honour all my emotions. Since I was alone, with too much happening at my place, I was trying to suppress all my negative emotions to put forward a strong face. But I realised that you need to respect all our emotions," said Sanya.

With respect to work, Sanya will next be seen in Love Hostel alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.