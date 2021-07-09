Sanya Malhotra Teams Up With Rajkummar Rao For The Hindi Remake Of Telugu Cop Thriller HIT

Sometime back, it was announced that Rajkummar Rao is all set to step into Vishwak Sen's shoes for the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster cop thriller HIT. Now, we hear that the makers, T-Series & Dil Raju Productions, have roped in Sanya Malhotra to be a part of this film.

The actress is elated to be a part of this Rajkummar Rao-starrer and said in a statement, "I have watched HIT and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one & excited to work with Raj."

On the other hand, Rajkummar had earlier said, "When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It's an engaging story, relevant in today's environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven't explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I'm looking forward to taking this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju."

Sailesh Kolanu who helmed the original film, will be directing the Hindi remake as well. Talking about casting Rao in his film, he had said, "The first case of HIT tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. So it's a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a mature performance. I felt Raj can evoke that kind of a response."

HIT - Homicide Intervention Team, tells the story of a troubled cop who does everything in his power to rescue a woman who went missing.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore, this Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra starrer is currently in pre-production and is slated to go on floors soon.