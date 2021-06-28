Saqib Saleem Opens Up On Release Of Ranveer Starrer 83; Says 'The Wait Has Become Eternal Now'

Kabir Khan-Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama 83 was supposed to hit the theatrical screens last year. However the COVID-19 pandemic played a major spoilsport. Later, the makers decided to release the film on June 4, only to get their plans disrupted owing to the second wave of pandemic.

Recently, Saqib Saleem who will be seen essaying the role of all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath in 83, opened up on the delay in the film's release while speaking with Hindustan Times.

The actor said that while the wait for '83 has become eternal now, it will be worth it. "The wait for 83 is eternal now. I think the whole country is waiting for it, and I am no less," Saqib was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

He further added, "I am equally excited for the release of the movie. Now, I am hoping with the films getting announced and plans to reopen theatres, there will be an announcement soon. But the producers and director would have a clearer picture right now. If I talk about my excitement level, it is sky high. I can't wait for it to be released now".

The actor said that while he is glad that the makers of his film are looking forward to release it in theatres, he isn't averse to the idea of direct releases on 0TT platforms.

Saqib was quoted as saying by the daily, "Everybody is working so that we can give people a good film and a good show. And at that time, it was the only way to consume content. So, I don't see any harm in films taking the OTT route to release. He further added, "There will always be a space for cinema halls once they reopen, but the pandemic has opened up a new avenue," calling it a positive change which has been embraced by the audience.

Saqib was last seen in the Zee5 film Comedy Couple opposite Shweta Basu Prasad.