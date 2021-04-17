Sara Ali Khan Attacked With Mean Comments As She Travels To Maldives Amid COVID-19 Restrictions In Maharashtra

About a couple of hours ago, actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her actress-mommy Amrita Singh, and reportedly, the duo was jetting off to Maldives. While it is not sure whether Sara and Amrita have left for Maldives owing to work commitment or a vacation, netizens are not pleased to spot the duo at the airport, leaving for another country amid the surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Many slammed the mother-daughter duo and attacked them with mean comments. Many netizens also complained that all the government rules are supposed to be followed by general citizens of India, but celebrities keep disobeying the rules.

A netizen wrote, "Yahi log to bahar se corona leke aaate ha aur phir bechare garibo ko badnam karte ha ki unse corona ho gaya sabko."

Another netizen wrote, "Jaan jaaye, par Vacation naa jaaye!"

"Ohhhh. Lockdown sirf commoners ke liye hai. Ye celebrities n elite class wale abroad se virus le k aayenge spread karenge and iska bhugtan common man ko jhelna h," commented another Instagram user.

One more Instagram user wrote, "Kinda fun way of lockdown in Mumbai. Seems lockdown is only for shopkeepers and public, not for celebs. Setting stupid examples and not following govt orders. Hope they don't bring in Corona while returning to Mumbai bcoz obviously they won't quarantine themselves for 14 days."

For the unversed, Sara, Amrita and Ibrahim Ali Khan just returned to Mumbai after vacationing in Kashmir. Sara had shared many pictures and videos from her fun-filled vacation with her family.

With respect to work, Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also casts Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.

