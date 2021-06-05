Sara Ali Khan Celebrates World Environment Day With Signature Poetry Video; Here's What Other Celebs Posted

Today (June 5, 2021), many celebrities celebrated World Environment Day via their social media handles and raised awareness among netizens for keeping mother Earth as healthy as possible. For the unversed, World Environment Day is United Nations' principal vehicle for spreading awareness and encouraging action for the protection of the environment. It is celebrated annually on June 5.

Sara Ali Khan Contributes To Sonu Sood's COVID-19 Relief Charity Foundation, Latter Says "You Are A Hero"

Actress Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram page and shared a video of herself, wherein she is seen mouthing a self-composed poem in her signature style. One can see a stream of water flowing in the background as she captures the scenic beauty of her surrounding in her camera. Going by the video, one might assume that the video is from her recent trip to Kashmir that she took along with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara captioned the video as, "Namaste Darshako. Happy World Environment Day. Thank you Mother Nature for the air we breathe, the water we drink, the land we live on and the life we lead. I really hope we can all have more gratitude, respect and appreciation for the planet we live on."

World Environment Day: Dia Mirza Made These Changes In Daily Life To Reduce Plastic Pollution Amid Pandemic

Here's what other celebrities posted on World Environment Day...

Actress Kriti Sanon shared some pictures from her old photoshoot that she did for a magazine, wherein she is seen striking a pose for the camera while standing near a Giraffe and a couple of lions.

She captioned her post as, "It's not yours, nor is it mine. It's ours, so let's protect it! Happy World Environment Day!"

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared a picture from the backyard of her residence and captioned is as, "All of us being indoors has helped the rest of the ecosystem regain some balance over the past year. But, even when we get back to the 'old normal', we have to remember to treat Mother Nature with respect. Let's collectively learn to take the initiative without being told to do so. Even if you can't personally plant trees, be involved in conversations that need voices to amplify the message. Educate yourself on how every individual can help with the #EcosystemRestoration, and spread awareness about it. This is an ongoing battle. They say small acts multiplied by millions of people will make a difference ❤️? THE CLIMATE IS CHANGING, WHEN WILL WE?"

Actress Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, urged her followers to take a pledge to protect mother Earth and wrote, "It's easy to take the beauty of our mother earth for granted. So today on #WorldEnvironmentDay let's pledge to nurture nature for a better future."

Actress Parineeti Chopra also shared a video of herself wherein she is seen enjoying a gush of fresh air while lying on the lush green grass. She captioned her video as, "Blessed that I can lie barefoot in the grass, hearing the trees rustle, in the ocean breeze ...☀️?￰ﾟﾌﾊ #WorldEnvironmentDay #MediterraneanSea."