Sara Ali Khan Confesses About Being Affected By Love Aaj Kal's Failure; 'I Did Not Take It Too Well'

When Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath, she was praised immensely by critics, as well as by audience. Despite the controversial 'nepotism debate', she was accepted well by audience unlike her contemporaries Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. However, when Sara featured in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, not only she received flak for her acting, but the film was also a big flop!

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly And Sara Ali Khan Dance To 'Chaka Chak' Song Of Atrangi Re; Fans React

In her recent tete-a-tete with Bollywood Bubble, when Sara was asked if the failure of Love Aaj Kal affected her, she said, "Yes, it did. Because as bindaas I am or as little as I value people's opinions about my personal life for my personal choices, I care that much about what you think about my work, because I make films for my audiences and I make films for the media and if they don't like my films and if they don't like my work, I have a problem. Yes, of course, I was affected. I didn't take it too well."

She further revealed that just because of her Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai's support, she was able to come out of that bad phase of hers.

Sara Ali Khan Opens Up On Her Parents' Reaction To Atrangi Re; 'I Have Made Both Mom And Dad Cry'

"Luckily I had Aanand ji (Aanand L Rai) because 10 days after Love Aaj Kal, I went to shoot with him and he told me that I can't let Sara's failure affect Rinku's life because I have to go out there and live. And it was not even just, I had to be confident in my own self and I had to enjoy what I'm doing because I'm privileged to be able to do that," said the Simmba actress.

Sara who's very close to Amrita Singh, went on to add that her mom also advised her to take her highs and lows patiently, as only then she will be okay.

"She told me all along that listen, this is life. You will see highs and lows, it's important. Therefore, to have a sense of yourself, external to this, you have to believe that you're going to be ok, in order to be ok. It's important to do that," said Sara.