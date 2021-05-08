Ali Khan Contributes To Sonu Sood’s COVID-19 Relief Charity Foundation, Latter Says “You Are A Hero”

The country is facing a surge in Covid-19 cases and Sara Ali Khan is one of the prominent voices that have been utilising their social media influence to source and provide Covid relief. Now, the actress has extended her support further and donated a significant amount to Sonu Sood's charity foundation for purchasing more oxygen cylinders for those in dire need.

Thanking the Sara for her contribution, Sood took to his social media and wrote, "Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero🤗 @sara_ali_khan95"

Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero 🤗@sara_ali_khan95 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 8, 2021

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood Expresses Grief Over COVID-19 Patient's Death Whom He Had Got Airlifted To Hyderabad

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood Helps Cricketer Suresh Raina By Arranging Oxygen Cylinder For His COVID-19 Positive Aunt

Sara has been consistently amplifying and giving a shout-out to Covid relief requirements and resources on her social media. Truly, the young actress is doing her bit towards the society in these tough times and continues to be a source of inspiration to many.