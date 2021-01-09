Sara Ali Khan Feels Lucky To Have A Grandmother Like Sharmila Tagore; Says 'She Epitomizes Grace And Dignity'
Sara Ali Khan often expresses her love and admiration for her grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore in her interviews. The latter was a reigning star of her era and has been a part of many memorable films. In a recent interaction with a leading daily, the Coolie No. 1 actress called her grandmother Sharmila a 'star' and said that she feels lucky to have her in her life.
Sara Ali Khan Says Her Grandmother Sharmila Tagore Epitomizes Dignity And Grace
Sara was quoted as saying by ETimes, "I'm very lucky to have a grandmother like her because she is very warm. She is amazing. She epitomizes dignity and grace. And she's also an extremely maternal and loving grandmother."
Sara Ali Khan On Watching Her Grandmother In Films
The actress said that she finds it amazing to watch her grandmother on the silver screen and continued, "If I watch Aradhana, and ‘Mere Sapno ki Rani', I'm like, Oh my God, that's my dadi! Like, are you serious? Because she's just superb, you know, she's a star. I think she's the first star in my opinion. So sometimes it's almost confusing for me, like, really that lady is my grandmother! You know, it's weird. It is very strange. But, I mean, she's amazing. And I'm very lucky to have her in my life."
Sara Ali Khan Is Inspired By Her Grandmother
Earlier, on Sharmila Tagore's birthday, Sara had described her grandmother as her ‘pillar of strength' and penned a heartwarming note for her that read, "Happy happy Birthday Badi Amman. Thank you for being my pillar of support, guiding force and inspiration. I love you lots."
Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1 which premiered on Christmas last year. The actress's upcoming film is Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re in which she will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush.
