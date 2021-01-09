Sara Ali Khan Feels Lucky To Have A Grandmother Like Sharmila Tagore; Says 'She Epitomizes Grace And Dignity'

Sara Ali Khan Says Her Grandmother Sharmila Tagore Epitomizes Dignity And Grace

Sara was quoted as saying by ETimes, "I'm very lucky to have a grandmother like her because she is very warm. She is amazing. She epitomizes dignity and grace. And she's also an extremely maternal and loving grandmother."

Sara Ali Khan On Watching Her Grandmother In Films

The actress said that she finds it amazing to watch her grandmother on the silver screen and continued, "If I watch Aradhana, and ‘Mere Sapno ki Rani', I'm like, Oh my God, that's my dadi! Like, are you serious? Because she's just superb, you know, she's a star. I think she's the first star in my opinion. So sometimes it's almost confusing for me, like, really that lady is my grandmother! You know, it's weird. It is very strange. But, I mean, she's amazing. And I'm very lucky to have her in my life."

Sara Ali Khan Is Inspired By Her Grandmother

Earlier, on Sharmila Tagore's birthday, Sara had described her grandmother as her ‘pillar of strength' and penned a heartwarming note for her that read, "Happy happy Birthday Badi Amman. Thank you for being my pillar of support, guiding force and inspiration. I love you lots."