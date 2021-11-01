Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Visit Kedarnath Temple, Seek Blessing Together

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at Kedarnath temple with her new best Janhvi Kapoor. The photos of the two praying at the temple have gone viral on social media. The pictures show them clad in coats and shawls.

The photos were shared by fan clubs on Twitter. One caption read, "This is called sanskaar. You both are doing a really good job. May God Bless you both! They are in Kedarnath Dham!"

One of the pictures show Sara and Janhvi can be seen sitting on the steps, while another shows them posing with a picturesque background. Sara was wearing a purple bomber jacket with grey earmuffs. Janhvi, on the other hand, sported a silver jacket with a muffler.

PS - They are in Kedarnath dhaam!#JanhviKapoor | #SaraAliKhan | pic.twitter.com/nOiWbPYaJ2 — SID KI FAN 🦋 (@Oscars_Daddy) October 31, 2021

This is not the first time they have been seen together. Over the weekend, the two appeared on Ranveer Singh's show titled The Big Picture and talked about each other. Janhvi Kapoor said that Sara Ali Khan had the 'nakhre (tantrums)' of a heroine when they first met.

Talking about their friendship, Janhvi said, "I met Sara for the first time at an award function. I had tagged along with mumma (late actor Sridevi) and we were very young. I still remember Sara was sitting with Amrita aunty (Sara's mom Amrita Singh), baar baar heroine waale nakhre kar rahi thi (she behaved like a heroine)."

"She was wearing a saree or salwar kameez at that time, I think. She did it (gesturing that she pushed her hair back) with such elegance, I wanted to become her friend," she added.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has several films in the pipeline includes Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2, and Bombay Girl. Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.