Sara Ali Khan Joins Hands With Children Foundation To Help Kids Who Are Orphaned Due To COVID-19

As Sara Ali Khan turns in a year older today, she announced about her partnership with Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation, which aims at providing help and assistance to the kids who have been orphaned due to the devastating waves of COVID-19.

In the past two years, many underage children have lost their loved ones to Covid-19 and now are left orphaned, and miserable. To make their lives a little better and hopeful, Sara has joined hands with the members of Kailash Satyarthi who have been working towards this cause. Sara took to her social media and shared a video of herself announcing about the partnership.

In the video, Sara said, "Hello everyone, so today is my birthday and obviously I'm happy and excited, but mostly grateful that I get to spend today with my family and loved ones, but there are so many children who have lost this privilege and their loved ones, thier families, their parents. I don't think there is anything we can do to bring back what they have lost, but I am joining hands with Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation, to try in my own way to give them a slightly better and slightly more hopeful future. And I urge you guys to do the same, you can go donate whatever amount you are comfortable with in the link in my bio, and make these children smile, just a little bit, because even though they have lost their loved ones, they can hopefully have our support."

In the caption, she wrote, "Birthdays are always about excitement, positivity and and love. Today while I celebrate with my family, my heart goes out to all those children that have lost their families, support and loved ones. Therefore, I am joining hands with @kscfindia to support the vulnerable children who have been impacted gravely by the pandemic.

Head to the link in my bio to support Kailash Satyarthi Childrens Foundation, in whatever capacity you can. Let’s come together and do our bit to bring a little joy, happiness and laughter back to the lives of these children. #ReimaginingChildhoods #HappyChildhoods"

Sara Ali Khan recently contributed to the foundation of actor Sonu Sood for the relief of Covid-19 patients who are struggling amid the second wave. The actress' heartfelt gesture towards these small kids is the need of the hour, and highly commendable.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Anand L. Rai directorial Atrangi Re.