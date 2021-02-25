Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu And Others Bring Gifts Ahead Of Naming Ceremony Of Kareena-Saif's Second Child

Earlier this week on February 21, 2021, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child at around 8:30 am. The duo has been showered with love and support from fans as well as the film fraternity. Kareena on February 23 was discharged from the hospital and is now at home with the newborn baby and family.

According to a recent report, the couple has been receiving gifts from family and friends in celebrating baby Pataudi's welcome. Ahead of the naming ceremony, Saif and Kareena are being taken care of by Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Recently, Sara was spotted visiting Kareena and Saif's new house after her gym session. The paparazzi snapped Sara along with bags of gifts that she brought for her newborn brother. In the video, we can see Sara carrying three bags in her hand which seemed from a mother-child brand. Sara was sporting an army green boat-neck romper paired with a floral mask.

Meanwhile, social media has also been flooded with pictures of other family members visiting the couple. Recently Kunal Kemmu was spotted entering the house with a gift, and he was also seen carrying other gifts that the couple has been receiving. A small train of gifts, flowers, balloons and a grey teddy bear was also seen outside Saif and Kareena's new home.

Notably, on welcoming their second child, Saif had released a press statement, saying, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." It is unclear when the duo will be announcing the new baby boy's name.

