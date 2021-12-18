Sara Ali Khan On Age-Gap Controversy Between Her And Akshay Kumar: I Trust My Director With The Casting

Ever since the trailer of Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial Atrangi Re was unveiled on YouTube, netizens have been sharing their feedback on the same. While some are interested to watch why Rai roped in Akshay and Dhanush opposite Sara, others are utterly disappointed with the casting and have been slamming Rai for the same.

Amid all the hullabaloo around the casting of Atrangi Re, Sara opened up about age-gap row and said that she trust her director.

While speaking to The Quint, "I feel that as ultimately, films are the directors medium. You have to trust. I, as an actor, trust my director with everything, including with the casting. I believe-if we're talking about this film in particular-then Aanand ji has thought about this cast, and has cast them accordingly. And if a filmmaker had to do the reverse, he had enough conviction and if he had actors are convinced in his conviction, then that would happen as well. As long as filmmakers envision it, and actors believe in that vision, I don't think there is anything more to it than that."

Sara Ali Khan Reacts To Criticism On Her Pairing With Akshay Kumar In Atrangi Re; 'I Think Curiosity Sells'

Earlier, while speaking to Mid-Day director Rai had said that 'Atrangi' means funnily weird hence, hence he thought of such trio for the film.

Aanand L Rai Breaks His Silence On Criticism Over Atrangi Re's Casting; 'We Have A Habit Of Judging People'

"If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it's his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter," added Rai.

Atrangi Re will release on December 24, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.