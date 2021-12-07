Sara Ali Khan On Atrangi Re's OTT Release: My Initial Reaction Was Feeling Bad, Realised Aukaat Of An Actor

Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan is scheduled for an OTT release this month. In her recent interview with a leading tabloid, the film's leading lady spoke about her film taking the digital route.

Sara told Hindustan Times that she initially felt bad when she came to know that Atrangi Re is getting an OTT release as she does films for the big screen. However she soon realized the aukaat of an actor and thought that she is no one to question the filmmaker's thought process.

The Coolie No 1 actress was quoted as saying, "My initial reaction was feeling bad because I do films for the big screen, I believe in that experience. Then I also realised, for the lack of a better word, what the aukaat of an actor is. It's not my decision. I love Aanand ji, he made me love myself when I didn't love myself, so I am not one to suddenly question his thought process. Jo bhi kiya hoga, bauhaut soch samajh ke kiya hoga. Ultimately, for me it matters that you watch the film. If I reach more eyes, I win. As long as you can watch the film and have a smile, I am happy."

Sara further went on to reveal that Atrangi Re came to her at a time when she needed it the most adding that the only good thing in her life in 2020 was this film.

The actress told the tabloid, :This film came to me at a time when I most needed it. I think the only good in my life in 2020 was Atrangi Re. Love Aaj Kal didn't get love, it was not appreciated. Ten days after it flopped, I was on floors with Aanand ji, doing this film. On a personal level I feel because Sara's confidence was low, Sara couldn't drag Rinku (her character in Atrangi Re) down, or Rinku could have uplifted Sara. Rinku and Aanand ji together made Sara fall in love with Sara, Sara in love with Rinku and her work."

In the same tete-a-tete, she also shared her experience of working with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and said, :It was insane. I call Akshay sir Thalaivar of the North, because he has so much energy, spontaneity, and spark. Dhanush sir is an inspiration, an institution in acting. He's a National Award-winning actor, he knows the camera like I know water. There was not a single day on set, where apart from being fun and creatively rewarding, it wasn't a constant learning. If it was a seven to seven shift, and I had a pack up after lunch, I wouldn't go back. I would sit and watch on the monitor, takes of Dhanush sir."

Atrangi Re is slated to premier on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.