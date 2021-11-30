    For Quick Alerts
      Sara Ali Khan On Atrangi Re: Overwhelmed At The Chakachak Response To Rinku

      The makers of the Aanand L. Rai directorial Atrangi Re released the first song from the film, which showed the absolutely vivacious Sara Ali Khan grooving in a saree.

      The actress' radiant performance and screen presence in the song, stole the hearts of the viewers and the audience, and has broken the internet today.

      chakachak

      Expressing gratitude for the love audience is showering on the trailer and the song, Sara says, "Really overwhelmed at the Chakachak response to Rinku. The trailer and my first solo song has released so far and the love that's coming my way is exciting."

      She further adds, "Working with Aanand Ji has been all that any actor could want so I'm truly grateful that he chose me to be his Rinku. Now I am eagerly waiting for more content to release for the audiences and see their response!"

      The song perfect for wedding season also marks Sara's first solo song, and according to the audiences she has done an impressive job.

      Here are some of the audiences' and critics reaction-

      Atrangi Re will also be the first time, Sara would work with the ace director Aanand L Rai. The film is all set to hit the OTT platforms on December 24, 2021.

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:12 [IST]
      X