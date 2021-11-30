Sara Ali Khan On Atrangi Re: Overwhelmed At The Chakachak Response To Rinku

The makers of the Aanand L. Rai directorial Atrangi Re released the first song from the film, which showed the absolutely vivacious Sara Ali Khan grooving in a saree.

The actress' radiant performance and screen presence in the song, stole the hearts of the viewers and the audience, and has broken the internet today.

Expressing gratitude for the love audience is showering on the trailer and the song, Sara says, "Really overwhelmed at the Chakachak response to Rinku. The trailer and my first solo song has released so far and the love that's coming my way is exciting."

She further adds, "Working with Aanand Ji has been all that any actor could want so I'm truly grateful that he chose me to be his Rinku. Now I am eagerly waiting for more content to release for the audiences and see their response!"

The song perfect for wedding season also marks Sara's first solo song, and according to the audiences she has done an impressive job.

Here are some of the audiences' and critics reaction-

𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞.

𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝..

— Sara's DHARSHINI November 29, 2021

Sara Ali Khan's dance is really cute in #ChakaChak — November 29, 2021

Atrangi Re will also be the first time, Sara would work with the ace director Aanand L Rai. The film is all set to hit the OTT platforms on December 24, 2021.