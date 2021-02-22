Sara Ali Khan On Her Bond With Brother Ibrahim: He Is The Smarter One & I Take His Opinion On A Lot Of Things

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan always shell out sibling goals with their cute banter on social media. From making hilarious TikTok videos to sharing goofy pictures with each other, these two light up our social media feed with their adorable posts. During the pandemic, the brother-sister duo were seen working out together during the lockdown. Later, they even went on a camping trip and recently vacayed in Maldives with their mother Amrita Singh.

Sara who recently graced the cover of Elle magazine, opened up about her bond with Ibrahim in an interview with the publication. The Coolie No. 1 actress said that she and Ibrahim got a chance to spend some time together during the pandemic.

Sara was quoted as saying, "We've never been as thick as we'd like to be. This pandemic has allowed us to be together. We've finally reached a point where we have the same interests, and we share mutual friends."

The actress further said that her brother Ibrahim is a guy of few words, and his words matter a lot to her. "Ibrahim is the smarter one you know. It doesn't seem like it, but he is. He is the one with more perception and I take his opinion on a lot of things. He is a guy of few words and his words matter a lot, and he matters a lot," Sara told Elle magazine.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Sara had said that her brother has an amazing sense of humour, and also opened up about his debut in Bollywood.

She was quoted as saying, "My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am."

With respect to work, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

