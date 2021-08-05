Sara Ali Khan On Parents Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's Divorce: Everything Happens For A Reason

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were married for thirteen years before the couple called it quits in 2004. They are parents to two children, Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Post divorce, Saif tied the knot with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012.

Recently on a chat show, Sara Ali Khan opened up on her parents' divorce. She said that they were not happy together and the best decision that could take was parting ways.

The Simmba actress who appeared on Voot Original Feet Up With The Stars, Season 3 said, "It's very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet."

Sara Ali Khan Gets Pampered With A Hair Massage By Her Mother Amrita Singh In Her Latest Post

She continued, "I live with my mother. She's my best friend means everything to me. I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don't think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time. "

"They both are happy in their own world and lives and because of that their kids are happy too. All of us are much happier than we would have been for sure. So, everything happens for a reason," she explained on the show.

Meanwhile, Sara shares a great equation with Saif's wife Kareena as well.

Sara Ali Khan Pens A Sweet Note On Atrangi Re Co-Star Dhanush's Birthday

"As far as our personal equation is concerned, I was clear from the beginning that anyone who makes my father happy - not specifically Kareena - makes me happy. Anyone, he loves, I love. I don't need to know who that person is. It's about my father. Having said that, Kareena and I became friends and have a healthy equation regardless of the fact that we've conducted ourselves with dignity. It's also easy for me to love and accept Kareena because I have a mom, who makes me feel everything's fine. She got me ready for my father's wedding with Kareena. So when you have a mother saying, 'Yeh earrings mat peheno, doosri chandbali peheno'... and if that's the vibe at home, then you're comfortable enough to take anything on," Sara had said in one of her interviews in the past.

Sara is often spotted hanging out with Saif and Kareena at their home. This year, the actress had celebrated Eid with them and shared a photo featuring her half-siblings Taimur and Jeh, who sat in her lap, along with Saif and Ibrahim.

With respect to films, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.