Sara Ali Khan Opens Up On Her Parents' Reaction To Atrangi Re; 'I Have Made Both Mom And Dad Cry'

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recent release Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re for which she has received rave reviews for her performance as Rinku. The film which also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar broke all records by becoming the most watched film on its day of release on Disney+Hotstar.

The actress in her recent chat with India Today, revealed that she made her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh cry with her performance in the movie. She called it a 'weird sense of accomplishment' and also revealed how her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan reacted to Atrangi Re.

Sara told the news portal, "I think mom is very emotional and will always be. And, my father is a very strong and sophisticated gentleman. But I do know that I have made both mom and dad cry. It is weird to feel that sense of accomplishment that your parents are proud of you."

Talking about her brother Ibrahim's reaction to the film, the Simmba actress continued, "Even my brother Ibrahim's reaction. Our equation is about playing around and we keep kidding with each other - from college until now, I am his golu molu sister. But now, he is saying that he is proud of me or that's my sister, and he is telling this to others too. So, I feel very happy."

Earlier, Sara had penned up emotional note on her Instagram page post Atrangi Re's release. It read, "@aanandlrai sir I still can't believe this! Pehle Rinku aapki thi, phir meri, ab sabki hai 🥰🥰🥰

Sir I don't think I'll ever be able to thank you enough for giving me Rinku. But thank you for trusting me and giving me this opportunity. Thank you for teaching me how to love myself, thank you for making me believe in myself at a time when my confidence was at its lowest, thank you for teaching me our imperfections make us human. Thank you for unconditionally loving me, endlessly spoiling me, and always supporting, motivating and encouraging me. Thank you for all my sunrises, all my saag, all our musical filled drives and all our ginger tea evenings."

"You know that 2020 was a tough year for me, and I want you to know (again) that it's only Atrangi re and it's various schedules that kept me going. I've waited for every call sheet of this film, and enjoyed each second with you. Every part of me would KILL to go back to day zero and do this all again. All I have in my heart is love and gratitude sir. Thank you for being you. You, Rinku and Atrangi will forever be a part of Sara (and probably the most honest part of her)," she further mentioned in her post.

Atrangi Re revolves around Rinku (Sara Ali Khan) who is forcibly married to Vishu (Dhanush). The love triangle becomes weirder when her lover (Akshay Kumar) shows up.