Sara Ali Khan Pens A Sweet Note On Atrangi Re Co-Star Dhanush's Birthday

In
her
upcoming
film
Atrangi
Re,
Sara
Ali
Khan
is
all
set
to
collaborate
with
Dhanush,
for
the
first
time.
On
his
birthday
today,
the
actress
took
to
her
social
media
to
share
some
sweet
words.
Sara
shared
a
uber-cool
picture
with
Dhanush
and
wrote,
"Happiest
Birthday
@dhanushkraja.
Wishing
you
all
the
love
luck,
positivity,
peace,
snickers,
paneer
soda,
books
and
Carnatic
music." Take
a
look
at
her
post.
Atrangi
Re
is
helmed
by
the
ace
director
Anand
L
Rai,
featuring
Sara
in
lead
along
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Dhanush.
It
is
for
the
first
time
audience
will
get
to
see
Sara
and
Dhanush
together
in
a
film,
which
will
be
a
treat
in
itself.
The
director-actor
duo's
film
is
up
for
release
soon
and
audiences
can't
wait
to
see
the
magic
created
by
them.