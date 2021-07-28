    For Quick Alerts
      Sara Ali Khan Pens A Sweet Note On Atrangi Re Co-Star Dhanush's Birthday

      In her upcoming film Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan is all set to collaborate with Dhanush, for the first time. On his birthday today, the actress took to her social media to share some sweet words.

      Sara shared a uber-cool picture with Dhanush and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @dhanushkraja. Wishing you all the love luck, positivity, peace, snickers, paneer soda, books and Carnatic music." Take a look at her post.

      Atrangi Re is helmed by the ace director Anand L Rai, featuring Sara in lead along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is for the first time audience will get to see Sara and Dhanush together in a film, which will be a treat in itself. The director-actor duo's film is up for release soon and audiences can't wait to see the magic created by them.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 18:16 [IST]
      X