Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Takeaway From Favourite Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starred together in many movies like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Aarzoo and their bromance has always been a hit with the audience. Saif's actress-daughter Sara Ali Khan in one of her recent interviews was asked about her favourite Akshay-Saif moment on screen and her answer took us by surprise.

Sara told RJ Siddharth Kanan, "The most recent, which is probably what I remember best, is maybe Tashan. I enjoyed Tashan a lot, even though Kareena in 'Chhaliya Chhaliya' was my takeaway. Shouldn't say that about a co-actor or your father, so I don't know."

Tashan helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya released in 2008 and starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in leading roles. The film was panned by the critics and was a box office disaster. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'size zero' figure became a fad post the film's release. "The size zero phase was a result of a combination of yoga and Rujuta's meal plan. I was 68 kilos, and she brought me to down 48, which is when I gave that bikini shot for Tashan. I took up that project as a challenge," Bebo was quoted as saying in an interview.

Coming back to Sara, while speaking with Kanan, she also revealed one thing that she would like to imbibe from Kareena and said, "One of the most inspirational things about Kareena is her professionalism," she said, adding, "She is a mother of two children but she is still out there, doing her brands, doing her films and I think that's the only way. Kareena mere liye jeeti jaagti example hai (For me, Kareena is a living example) of 'once an actor, always an actor'."

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.