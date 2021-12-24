Sara Ali Khan Reveals She Takes Advice From Her Parents Saif And Amrita Before Signing A Film

Sara Ali Khan stepped into the Hindi film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and received rave reviews for her debut. Her second film, Ranveer Singh-starrer was a commercial blockbuster. She next starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film turned out to be a flow show at the box office. Sara followed it up with Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1.

In her recent interaction with ANI, Sara revealed the advice given by her actor-parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan that she abides by before giving her nod to a script.

Atrangi Re Movie Review: Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan's Soulful Performances Make This Film A 'Chaka Chak' Watch

Sara told the news agency, "I consult both of them, but the thing they both have taught me is that as an actor if you're not excited every morning for the shoot, then don't do it."

Sara Ali Khan On Age-Gap Controversy Between Her And Akshay Kumar: I Trust My Director With The Casting

She continued, "A film becomes a big part of your life because it's just not about the shoot, we have promotions, and many other things. When I was playing Rinku and shooting for this film, I used to wake up at four in the morning daily, and every day the excitement was intact!"

Meanwhile, Sara is on cloud nine as her latest release Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re is receiving praises from all nooks and corners. Co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, the romantic drama is currently streaming up on Disney+Hotstar.