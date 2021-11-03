Sara Ali Khan Reveals Why She Was Disturbed After Watching Dad Saif's Omkara And Mom Amrita's Kalyug

Sara Ali Khan in her recent interview with a magazine, revealed that as a kid, she thought that her actor-parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were 'negative people'. Walking down the memory lane, the Simmba actress said that after watching them in Omkara and Kalyug respectively, she thought her father uses profanities and her mother runs a porn site.

She went on to say that she was taken back when both her parents were nominated for the 'Best actor in a negative role in the same year.

Sara told Harper's Bazaar India, "All I remember is watching Omkara (2006) and Kalyug (2005) and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people (laughs)! I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site...it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for 'best actor in a negative role' in the same year, I was, like, 'What is this!?'."

Saif Ali Khan had essayed the role of Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara which was a cinematic adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello. His performance in this crime drama is considered to be one of the milestones in his career. On the other hand, Amrita had played the role of Simmi, a woman who runs an international porn mafia in Mohit Suri's Kalyug.

Coming back to Sara, in her same interview with Harper's Bazaar India, she also talked about her equation with her mother and said, "I have always been mama's girl, I've always been an explorer and highly-motivated, and I haven't inculcated this trait from a tutor, home, or a gym trainer... I'm the one who will want to do five more push ups, read one more chapter of chemistry, or request for another reading of a script. Yes, life and the circumstances around me have changed... I'm getting better at compartmentalising my emotions-just because you've had a bad day at work doesn't mean you fight with your mother, or not perform well at work."

Workwise, Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.