Sara Ali Khan's Lookalike Says She Did Not Know The Actress!

Instagram and B-town celebrities' lookalikes go hand in hand. Recently, a lookalike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was going viral on the internet and everyone was mesmerised by an uncanny resemblance between her and the Devdas actress. Now, a lookalike of Sara Ali Khan is breaking the internet, but guess what? The lady is neither from India nor she was aware about the Kedarnath actress.

Sara's lookalike- the girl who goes by the handle Pwark Yiz, shared a video on her Instagram page and answered frequently asked questions.

In the video, the question that popped up was, "Are you Sara Ali Khan?" She replied, "Yes, this her k-pop stan account".

She captioned her humorous video as, "Who is your celebrity lookalike? I never knew who Sara Ali Khan was until this year when I've received a ton of comments that I look like her. It doesn't bother me at all that ppl comment it. I think ppl comment that we look alike bc our eyebrows and nose are kind of similar. I don't think we look THAT alike but I understand where ppl are coming from."

Reacting to her video, a netizen wrote, "When I saw you for the first time I thought why sara Ali Khan doing Kpop covers lmao 😂😭."

"I really thought you looked like her at first. Sorry about that," commented another user on her video.

"Lol you do look like her 😂," wrote one more user.

Coming back to Sara Ali Khan, the actress will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow i.e., August 12, 2021. With respect to work, she will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The film also casts Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles.