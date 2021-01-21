Sara Ali Khan’s Maldives Vacay Pictures Will Ignite The Wanderlust In You

Sara Ali Khan is currently giving out her fans some major travel goals as she is holidaying with her family in Maldives. The actor recently shared some lovely pictures of herself along with her mother, Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. By the looks of it, the Kedarnath actor's latest posts will definitely want to make one embark on a vacation soon.

Talking about the same, in one of the pictures, Sara can be seen striking a pose with her mother and brother amidst a surreal ambience. The Kedarnath actor can be seen sporting a sheer golden gown along with some neckpieces. While Ibrahim looks dapper in a white shirt, Amrita Singh keeps it casual in a kurti. Sara Ali Khan also had an endearing caption for the same. She wrote, 'Nights like these, Find us a pod, we're the peas. With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas. Because as they say the best things come in threes.' Take a look at the post.

Apart from that, Sara also shared some stunning pictures of herself in a colorful printed crop top and skirt. She captioned the pictures stating, 'Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose.'Take a look at the post.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film, Coolie No 1. She starred opposite Varun Dhawan in the film. She will soon be seen opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the film, Atrangi Re.

Sara Ali Khan Says Her Mother Amrita Singh's Opinions Matter Most To Her

Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan Fails To Impress Akshay Kumar With Her Dialogues, Latter Calls It 'Ghatiya' Shayari