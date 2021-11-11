Sara Ali Khan's Sweet Gesture Towards A Fan Wins Hearts; Netizens Hail Her As A Humble Actress

A sweet video of Sara Ali Khan accepting samosa pav from a fan is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. In the video, Sara who was spotted with Vicky Kaushal, is seen rushing towards her car, while a fan offers her a packet of samosa pav, wrapped in a newspaper. Without throwing any starry tantrum, Sara humbly accepts the food and says, "Chalo de he do (Fine, give it to me)."

Video Courtesy- Viral Bhayani

Impressed by her simplicity and kind nature, many netizens praised the young star. A netizen wrote, "Sara is one of the most humble Bollywood star kids. She always greets her fans with so much love. Even though she didn't do a big Bollywood blockbuster yet, she has surely won many hearts with these gestures. Amrita raised one fine kid."

Another netizen wrote, "Her love for food , is always visible 😀 this girl is so sweet."

While most of the netizens were in awe of Sara, some took a jibe at her saying that she's not going to eat the offered food. On this, Sara's fans defended her and said that no matter what she does, naysayers will always have a reason to take a jibe at her.

A netizen wrote, "People have always problem. If she not accepted then how much attitude, she accepted then same people saying dustbin mei dal dengi.. Just get some life.... spread positivity."

With respect to work, Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. It is to be seen if the film will release in theatres or on any OTT platform.