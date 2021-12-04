Sara Ali Khan Says Aanand L Rai Made Her Fall In Love With Her Character 'Rinku' In Atrangi Re

Actress Sara Ali Khan who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Atrangi Re, spoke about her character in the film and said that she fell in love with her character 'Rinku', because of her director Aanand L Rai. During the promotions of Atrangi Re, while speaking to a media agency, Sara said that her favourite thing about her character is that she is verbally strong, assertive and confident, but her soul is a very innocent.

Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Her Ideal Partner: Will Get Married To Someone Who Can Live With My Mom

"It is not very often that you come across something like this. When she says that, 'What if a girl gets two (men)?', she is not preachy and she is not starting a feminist 'andolan' (movement). She is telling you what she really wants with so much innocence. She is not trying to be funny, she is genuinely saying what's the problem," added Sara.

While speaking about Aanand L Rai, Sara said, "He said, 'I want hooton pe gaali but aakhon mein nami chaiye' (I want a curse on the lips but tenderness in the eyes)... Aanand made me fall in love with Rinku, which is so important."

Sara went on to add that it is important for any actor to love the character they play, understand and accept, and not judge it. Sara further said that as an actor one just have to understand what he/she is going through, react and to be present in the present moment.

Sara Ali Khan Clarifies To Paparazzi That Her Bodyguard Can Never Push Any Paparazzo, See Video

Sara also looked back at her film journey and said that she is so proud of herself.

"We are nearly in 2022, when I look back at 2020, there were so many things that weren't good, sad, scary, so much happened in the year but 'Atrangi Re' was enough to keep me going," concluded Sara.

Inputs From PTI