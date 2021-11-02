Sara Ali Khan Says Her Mom Amrita Singh Who Did Not Laugh For 10 Years, Was Suddenly Happy After Her Divorce

While actress Sara Ali Khan did not get to see her parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan living together happily, she never regrets about their divorce. She has often mentioned in her interviews that she understands that it happened for their own good and she accepted their divorce without any bitter feeling.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Harper's Bazaar India, Sara said that she always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others her age. And even at the age of nine, she had the maturity to see that her parents who were living together, were not happy, but suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes.

"For instance, my mom, who I don't think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes? So no, I don't think that was difficult at all," said the Kedarnath actress.

She further added that currently, both Saif and Amrita are not just happier, but also in a much more positive space.

"I see my mom laughing and joking and being silly, which is something I have missed for so many years. It's a joyful relief to see her like this again," added Sara.

In the same interview, when Sara was asked what makes her happy, she said, "Mommy, number one. Being in front of the camera. Drinking a cup of hot coffee early in the morning. Watching the sky at daybreak...you know, when it's dark, and then it becomes really light-blue, and in the moment right before sunrise is a little flicker of red. Also, a great workout or long walk. Yeah, that's life."