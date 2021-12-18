Sara Ali Khan Says Without Body Shaming Her, Mother Amrita Singh Asked Her To Lose Weight

Actress Sara Ali Khan is constantly busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Atrangi Re, which is helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film marks her first collaboration with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and owing to the same reason, audience are quite excited to see this trio together in the film.

During the promotions of the film, Sara spoke to RJ Siddharth Kannan and recalled her conversation with her actress-mother Amrita Singh about weight loss, and revealed that she had insisted her to lose weight without body shaming her.

"Jab main bahut healthy thi, unhone mujhe kaha ke 'behen Tun Tun ka zamana gaya. Toh agar aapko actor banna hai toh you know...' (When I was healthy, she told me 'listen, the era of Tun Tun has gone. If you want to be an actor, you know...'). With no body shame involved, she did tell me that I have to be healthier in the other way, the real way. I have to slim down for my own sake also. It was not just the vanity thing, it was also the health thing. That was the time she showed me the mirror," said Sara.

Sara Ali Khan Reacts To Criticism On Her Pairing With Akshay Kumar In Atrangi Re; 'I Think Curiosity Sells'

She further revealed that her mother also gave her reality check when her film Love Aaj Kal didn't work and she was criticised brutally by the audience.

"I think that even when Love Aaj Kal didn't work, she showed me the mirror and said, 'Look, I am your mother, your team is your team but you make films for the audiences. Agar janta ko aapka kaam acha nahi lag raha toh aap galat jaa rahi hai (If audiences don't like your work then you're going wrong).' That was another time she showed me the mirror," added Sara.

Sara Ali Khan: Have Made Mistakes, Some Even Publically, But It Is Okay

Coming back to Atrangi Re, the film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24, 2021.